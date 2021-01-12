Jacobs & Co. CA Has $15.15 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $154.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

