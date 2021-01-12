Jacobs & Co. CA Has $17.06 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $102.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,297,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

