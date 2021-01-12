Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.34 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,697,000 after purchasing an additional 188,481 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 13.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intuit by 9.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $387.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.75.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

