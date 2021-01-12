Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,089 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.51. 2,946,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $165.30. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.