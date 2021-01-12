Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 2,458 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,874,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,249,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,039,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,887,000 after buying an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Baxter International by 146.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,022,000 after purchasing an additional 169,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. 2,897,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,985. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.