Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 724 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.34.

V stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.86. 9,273,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,357,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $406.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

