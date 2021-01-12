Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 28.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 122,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.