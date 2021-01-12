Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 47,743,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.