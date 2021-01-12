Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. 1,118,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

