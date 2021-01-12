Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,589 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after purchasing an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $249.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.73. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

