Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 18,379 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 855.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 74,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 28,560 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,642,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

