Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,865 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

PG traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,929. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $339.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.63.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

