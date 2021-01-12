Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 2,645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

