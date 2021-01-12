Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 3,344 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in NIKE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,170 shares of company stock valued at $64,585,811. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,354. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Rowe increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.