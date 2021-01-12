Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,445,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,108,000 after buying an additional 152,640 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,894,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,293. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

