Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.57 and last traded at C$37.97. Approximately 76,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 107,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWEL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) from C$41.50 to C$42.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO)’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Edward Spooner bought 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,927.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,572.27. Also, Director Catherine Potechin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,000.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL.TO) (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

