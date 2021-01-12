Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 1.58% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 607,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,924 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 680,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 165,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 154,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,329,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter.

JMBS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $54.07.

