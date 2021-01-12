Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 1,309.1% in December

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 1,309.1% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSML. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

