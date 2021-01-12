Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Down 91.3% in December

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,970.64. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1 year low of $3,235.80 and a 1 year high of $3,235.80.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

