Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF) Shares Down 0.4%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.01. 39,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 76,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.3441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JOF)
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
