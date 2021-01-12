Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $59.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

