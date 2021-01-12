Jarvis Network (JRT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $846,610.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0902 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $846,610.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061495 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

