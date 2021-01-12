JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JCDXF. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

