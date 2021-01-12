JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 863 ($11.28).

Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 32.40 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 883.20 ($11.54). 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 810.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 748.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. JD Sports Fashion plc has a twelve month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 890 ($11.63).

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

