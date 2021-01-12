JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L)’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 863 ($11.28).

Get JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) alerts:

JD stock traded up GBX 32.40 ($0.42) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 883.20 ($11.54). 2,416,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 810.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 748.63. The company has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. JD Sports Fashion plc has a 12 month low of GBX 274.70 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 890 ($11.63).

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 2,587,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75), for a total value of £19,301,451.96 ($25,217,470.55).

JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.