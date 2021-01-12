Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

NASDAQ CME opened at $198.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $170.19. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.