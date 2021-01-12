Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $543.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $555.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.99. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

