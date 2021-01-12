Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Redfin Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDFN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

RDFN opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.84 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at $944,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,912. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

