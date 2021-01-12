Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for LafargeHolcim in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LafargeHolcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.36. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

