Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 74.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

