Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yelp in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YELP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Yelp from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Yelp stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,134,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,497,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Yelp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yelp by 2,376.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,753 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 246.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,601 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.