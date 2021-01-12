Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

BX stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.26. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.