Jewel Price Reaches $0.16 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Jewel has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $350.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jewel has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Jewel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00112585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel is a coin. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Jewel Coin Trading

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.