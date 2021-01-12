John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Down 1%

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 287,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 197,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.