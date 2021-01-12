John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Trading Down 0.8%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 98,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 145,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

