John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Shares Gap Up to $234.50

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $234.50, but opened at $245.00. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $253.50, with a volume of 314,068 shares changing hands.

MNZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of £212.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.14.

In other news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total transaction of £178,000 ($232,558.14). Also, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

