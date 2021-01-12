Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,894,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,505,248. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $416.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

