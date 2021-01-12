Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $153.62. 3,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,423. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

