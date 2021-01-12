Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Trading 22.2% Higher

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) shares traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 872,652 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 274,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$6.53 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

