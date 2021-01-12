JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Trading Down 1.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 291,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 701.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000.

