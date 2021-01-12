JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €60.40 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €60.40 ($71.06) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.35 ($58.06).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €1.18 ($1.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.92 ($45.79). 2,413,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.12. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.