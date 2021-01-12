JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Price Target to GBX 335

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SLE traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.31). 176,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.07. San Leon Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.72 ($0.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.42. The firm has a market cap of £107.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) Company Profile

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

