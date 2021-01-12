JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Price Target to GBX 335

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:SLE traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 24 ($0.31). 176,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.07. San Leon Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.72 ($0.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.42. The firm has a market cap of £107.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.
San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) Company Profile
