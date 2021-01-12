JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 330

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.22 ($3.31).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 295 ($3.85). 460,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,213. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 273.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.93.

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

