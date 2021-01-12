JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) to Neutral

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.65.
Clarkson Company Profile
