JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) to Neutral

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

