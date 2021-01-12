JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 901,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.09. The company had a trading volume of 739,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,666. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $430.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

