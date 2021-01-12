JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 245

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of N91 traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 236.80 ($3.09). 599,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,540. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.80 ($3.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.72.
About Ninety One Group (N91.L)
Recommended Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.