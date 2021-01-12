JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Price Target to GBX 245

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of N91 traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 236.80 ($3.09). 599,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,540. The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 249.80 ($3.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.72.

Get Ninety One Group (N91.L) alerts:

About Ninety One Group (N91.L)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.