JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Sell Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a one year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

