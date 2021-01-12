JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,753.50 ($22.91).

Shares of LON:SN traded down GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,577 ($20.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,515,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,533.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,538.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

