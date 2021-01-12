JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.47% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JAGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,584. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

