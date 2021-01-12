JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Shares Down 0.2%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.10. 580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,906,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

